Music mogul Pete Waterman cheers on Macmillan fundraiser from Braunston Marina

Raising funds at Braunston Marina. Picture: Victoria Jane Photography.

Pete joined Stuart Kettell at the marina when he sets off for his 100 mile walk to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support last week..

Stuart is walking backwards for the entire journey.

Pete said he was happy to support the fundraising efforts as he is aware of the vital work provided my Macmillan.

Not backwards in coming forwards...the fundraiser is on his way. Picture: Victoria Jane Photography.

Stuart, a father of four, has staged a challenge for Macmillan for the past 14 years. He is close to raising £60,000 for the charity.

After filming patient case studies for Macmillan, Stuart drove home wanting to help and make a difference, his first challenge was a flight around the UK coast, fresh out of training in his flex wing microlight.

His latest challenge to walk backwards for 100 miles is no easy feat, after training and covering just three miles, he struggled to walk up the stairs afterwards.

Stuart is aiming to finish at Macmillan's head office on July 16.

Pete presented Stuart with a cheque for £1,000 from Braunston Marina - the principal sponsor for Stuart’s challenge – and wished him every success.

Braunston Marina supplied Stuart an escort on his journey in the shape of a 60-foot-long narrowboat, where he can sleep for the night.

He will walk on the canal towpath all the way down the Grand Union Canal at the same speed as the boat.

The boat is captained by 85-year-old Norman Woolley, who was the last boatman to pull a horse drawn canal boat from London to Birmingham in 1996.