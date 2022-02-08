Mum-of-five and former teacher takes over Northamptonshire care company and hopes to expand

A mum-of-five and former teacher has been appointed as the new boss of a Northamptonshire care company as she hopes to expand the firm.

Visiting Angels is based in Sywell but offers at-home elderly and respite care across the county.

Sarah Hamblin, who has 20 years of experience in teaching at special needs schools, took over as managing director last Tuesday (February 1).

Sarah Hamblin is the new managing director of Visiting Angels.

Along with a degree in medicine and a dedication to supporting her sister who has Cerebral Palsy, Sarah is achieving an ambition that has been more than two decades in the making.

The mum-of-five said: “From as soon as I started teaching, I knew I really wanted to start my own care company - one that really gets to know and is invested in the individuals we care for.

“I was drawn to Visiting Angels after learning about their person-focused care coupled with their carer-centric values.

“I knew from my knowledge of the industry that so many care visits are rushed and people just aren’t receiving the crucial help and attention they need.”

The team hopes to expand into dementia care.

Sarah is taking on the role left by previous managing director, Paul Brooks, who is moving onto pastures new having served the Northamptonshire community since launching Visiting Angels in 2020.

Sarah added: “Paul did such a wonderful job and I’m absolutely determined to fill his shoes and honour his legacy by continuing to supply the highest quality care in the area.”

Visiting Angels, which was rated ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission in its last inspection in November 2021, aims to continue countering issues plaguing the industry, which often leaves carers feeling unappreciated and unmotivated.

Sarah also plans to extend the reach of her care to the families of those affected by dementia, by opening a dementia-friendly café in the area.

“I have 20 years’ experience of teaching science and maths to children with special educational needs, so I’ve always had a caring attitude and I know that communication skills are the key,” Sarah continued.

“It’s important to get to grips with the difficulties people are facing and understand how to make things better for them individually.

“I find people’s personal stories fascinating. I think it’s so important there are places for groups to come, share their love and stories.”