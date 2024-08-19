Multiple award-winning Daventry model and make-up artist to represent Northampton in national pageant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multiple award-winning model and make-up artist will represent Northampton in a national pageant competition this year.

Justyna Tobiasiewicz, from Daventry, is going to compete in the United Kingdom Galaxy Pageant 2024–2025.

The 30-year-old previously won the Miss Congeniality title as Ms Northampton Galaxy 2023-2024 in March 2024.

She said: “I can't wait to represent my county again.”

Justyna Tobiasiewicz pictured.

Justyna, the owner of Justi Makeup Art, started her modelling career at the age of 12.

She has received multiple awards for her work as a professional makeup artist and model.

“There were quite a lot of things that were happening behind the scenes this year.

“I really had the best time, and I met some amazing women,” said Justyna.

Justyna Tobiasiewicz's UK Hair and Beauty award pictured.

Justyna was recently awarded for placing 32nd in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards competition's ‘National Top 50’ category.

She said: “I got my little trophy, which is amazing. I am really, really happy about it. It was wonderful.

“My mom is a very proud mom now.”

In March 2024, Justyna founded The Daisy Charity to help reduce the isolation and loneliness felt by many people following a bereavement. When she was just nine years old, her father passed away, and she was raised by her mother and grandmother.

Justyna Tobiasiewicz pictured at Lucyna Reszka's photoshoot.

“The main focus is to help people who are grieving, who lost somebody, or who are just feeling lonely, and they don't know how to work with it because I've been in that situation.

“We didn't really have any help 20 years ago,” said Justyna.

Justyna has plans to organise regular meet-ups and group activities for the community as part of her charity.

People who are interested in the services offered by The Daisy Charity can contact Justyna via her website or her Instagram page.

The United Kingdom Galaxy Pageant competition is not just a beauty pageant; it is also about raising money for The Christie charity, which supports the development of cancer prevention treatment, research, and education through investment in staff, equipment, facilities, and other support services.

Donations to the charity can be sent to Justyna's page by clicking this link.

Until March 2025, Justyna intends to raise a minimum of £1500 for the charity.