Multi-award winning Daventry company started in living room celebrates five-year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Daventry-based business that began in a living room in 2019 has celebrated its anniversary recently.

Rebox HR, a multi-award-winning HR consultancy business based in the Bragborough Hall Business Centre, has celebrated its fifth anniversary this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Daventry Express within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rebox HR team offers “flexible, practical, and commercially focused” HR support with various consulting services designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses across the UK.

Natalie Ellis, Rebox HR founder, pictured.

The Rebox HR founder, Natalie Ellis, 39, from Daventry, said: “It’s just grown. I started with three clients when I was sitting in my living room, and now we work with over 100 in the UK. It’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that go into it.”

Natalie launched her business from her living room on February 17, 2019. She said: “I think I’ve always had it in me. It’s just something that’s naturally there. I’ve always wanted to run my very own business from a very young age.”

During her primary school summer breaks, Natalie ran her own “little” businesses, walking dogs, washing cars, assisting the elderly, and creating her posters, which her mother still keeps.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After her corporate career peaked in 2019, she decided that she was ready for "a fresh challenge."

Natalie Ellis and Faye Ramsey from Rebox HR, a multi-award-winning HR consultancy business, pictured together.

Natalie said: “I thought if I didn’t do it now, I probably never would. I didn’t have any savings behind me. All I had was a laptop and a mobile phone. I just walked into my office and handed in my notice. I just did it. My husband was very surprised, shall we say.”

Rebox HR is an HR consulting firm specialising in small to medium-sized businesses. The company name originates from “reboxing the traditional HR solutions.”

Natalie said: “Faye and I are not your typical HR people.”

During the last few years, Natalie developed the business into a successful multi-award-winning HR consultancy, and in 2022, she hired Faye Ramsey from Wellingborough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2023, Rebox HR became a six-figure business with clients throughout the country.