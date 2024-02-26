Multi-award winning Daventry business hosts ‘memorable’ event for 2024 employment law changes this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Daventry-based business hosts an “informative” and “memorable” event this week for anticipated changes to employment law in 2024.

Natalie Ellis and Faye Ramsey from Rebox HR, a multi-award-winning HR consultancy business, are hosting the “practical” and “fun” session.

The event's goal is to provide every business owner with the required knowledge and assistance "without the legal jargon."

Natalie Ellis, Rebox HR founder, pictured.

Natalie, 39, from Daventry, said: “There are a lot of changes that are coming up in employment law in April this year. It's unusual that we get so many happening at once.

“We’re going to bring employment law to life, including what people need to do rather than using a lot of legal speak.”

Natalie founded her business, Rebox HR, from her living room in Daventry on February 17, 2019. She said: “I think I’ve always had it in me. It’s just something that’s naturally there. I’ve always wanted to run my very own business from a very young age.”

During her primary school summer breaks, Natalie ran her own “little” businesses, walking dogs, washing cars, assisting the elderly, and creating her posters, which her mother still keeps.

Natalie Ellis and Faye Ramsey from Rebox HR, a multi-award-winning HR consultancy business, pictured together.

After her corporate career peaked in 2019, she decided that she was ready for "a fresh challenge."

Natalie said: “I thought if I didn’t do it now, I probably never would. I didn’t have any savings behind me. All I had was a laptop and a mobile phone. I just walked into my office and handed in my notice. I just did it. My husband was very surprised, shall we say.”

Rebox HR is an HR consulting firm specialising in small to medium-sized businesses. The company name originates from “reboxing the traditional HR solutions.”

During the last few years, Natalie developed the business into a successful multi-award-winning HR consultancy, and in 2022, she hired Faye Ramsey from Wellingborough.

“It’s just grown. I started with three clients when I was sitting in my living room, and now we work with over 100 in the UK. It’s a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that go into it,” said Natalie.

In 2023, Rebox HR became a six-figure business with clients throughout the country.

This Thursday, February 29, Natalie and Faye are holding a session for local businesses, providing guidance and assistance on the employment law changes expected in 2024.

The “memorable” film-themed event is scheduled to run from 10am to 12pm at Daventry's The Arc Cinema.

The session covers a variety of topics, including changes to flexible working, holiday calculations, the National Minimum Wage, the Carers Leave Act, and sexual harassment in the workplace.

Natalie said: “Faye and I are not your typical HR people. It’s done in a very friendly environment, but without being dull. It’s very practical. It’s going to be a lot of fun.

“We’re really looking forward to delivering it.”

A maximum of 74 tickets are available for purchase through the Eventbrite website.