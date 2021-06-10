MP welcomes multinational engine manufacturer's investment in Daventry with new national logistics centre

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris welcomed Cummins opening a new logistics centre at Apex Park in the town

The MP for Daventry has heralded the investment of a multinational engine manufacturer in the town with a new national logistics centre.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he is delighted by Cummins opening its first cross-business operations hub at Apex Park, creating 100 new jobs.

The American firm already employs more than 1,000 people at its production facility in Royal Oak Industrial Estate

“It is wonderful that Cummins has invested so much in this area and is such good news after what has been a very difficult year," he said.

"I am also very impressed to learn about how much effort and research has been put into addressing climate change and conserving natural resources.”

Cummins' new 435,000-sq-ft centre consolidates the storage capacity previously shared across both its and third-party warehouses to support its UK manufacturing sites and its aftermarket products.

The innovative facility allows for greater speed and flexibility across the supply chain to best meet customer needs whilst minimising the centre’s environmental impact.

The warehouse is designed to be self-powered for six months of the year, utilising PV solar panels and a Cummins gas generator set in a standby application.

Other environmentally focused features include the sites’ ability to harvest rainwater and the available electric vehicle charging points for employees.

Site leader Andy Fenn said: “It is a fantastic achievement to see the Cummins UK logistics centre come to fruition.

“This project truly demonstrates Cummins’ continued investment within the UK and a new way for Cummins to manage its logistics and supply chain network within Europe.