MP visits arable farm to find out about pressures faced by Daventry's farming community
Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has been finding out about the pressures faced by the local farming community.
Following an invitation from Yelvertoft farming duo Andrew and Milly Fyfe, Chris took them up on their offer to better understand the issues.
The couple were keen to talk about the increase in rural crime in the area, how current and future farming policies are impacting on farm businesses as well as the toll on emotional and mental health.
Milly said: "We felt that it was really important that Chris understood the realities of what farming life was like locally and what goes on behind the scenes to produce food to feed the nation.
"We want to ensure that farming is represented and understood well within government and that more people feel connected to food producers in the UK."
Andrew and Milly Fyfe farm 500 acres in Yelvertoft with 100 beef suckler cows, 300 breeding ewes, arable crop and a few rare breed pigs too.