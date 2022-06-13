Motorbikes thunder into Daventry for legendary bike festival

Motorcycles of all shapes and sizes thundered into Daventry town centre at the weekend for the return of a legendary festival.
Families flocked to Daventry Motorcycle Festival for a free day of bikes, live-music, entertainment, stunt show and children's entertainment.
Saturday’s event kicked off with an impressive mass ride-in from Daventry Town Football Club, helped by a team of volunteers.
Treasurer Danny Bateman said: “What a fantastic day. We had brilliant weather, one of the largest turnouts we've ever had and some amazing performances and activities to keep the crowds young - and not so young - entertained throughout the day.
“All in all, it was a very successful event thanks not just to those who took part and our sponsors, but also everyone who attended; roll on DMF 2023!”
Bands including 2nd Hand Daylight and Dead Frequency entertained the crowds.
Thanks to photographer Mark Ford for pictures.