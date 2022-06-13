Motorbikes thunder into Daventry for legendary bike festival

Motorcycles of all shapes and sizes thundered into Daventry town centre at the weekend for the return of a legendary festival.

Families flocked to Daventry Motorcycle Festival for a free day of bikes, live-music, entertainment, stunt show and children's entertainment.

Saturday’s event kicked off with an impressive mass ride-in from Daventry Town Football Club, helped by a team of volunteers.

Treasurer Danny Bateman said: “What a fantastic day. We had brilliant weather, one of the largest turnouts we've ever had and some amazing performances and activities to keep the crowds young - and not so young - entertained throughout the day.

“All in all, it was a very successful event thanks not just to those who took part and our sponsors, but also everyone who attended; roll on DMF 2023!”

Bands including 2nd Hand Daylight and Dead Frequency entertained the crowds.

Thanks to photographer Mark Ford for pictures.

1. Roaring success Bikes line the streets of Daventry. Photo: Mark Ford

2. Saddle up! Enjoying the day. Photo: Mark Ford

3. Check out my wheels One of the younger festival-goers on his bike. Photo: Mark Ford

4. Hot wheels One of the bikes at the festival. Photo: Mark Ford