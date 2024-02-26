Mobility Your Way comes to Daventry

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Q1 Who are Mobility Your Way, and what products and services do you provide?

Mobility Your Way was formed with the vision of opening mobility showrooms in vibrant communities and offering our services, advice and products to help improve peoples’ lives.

Our product range is ever-growing and adapting so we can provide you choice and options at great prices.

We have mobility showrooms in, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Desborough, each providing;

A dedicated Customer Care Team on hand to help you

100’s of great solutions and products

Free home visits

Well-stocked mobility showrooms

Friendly, knowledgeable staff who understand your needs

A dedicated aftercare service including servicing and repairs

A hire service (pre-booking advised as is dependent on availability)

Motability Contracts

A specialist rehab service department available for more complex needs and complex disabilities.

The best thing to do is come and take a look at what we have on offer, to help improve your mobility and independence.

Q2 What made you establish a showroom in Daventry?

We are an expanding business and are always on the lookout for the next opportunity. When a showroom became available at Whilton Locks Garden Village, we were keen to become part of the Daventry community and deliver great service for people in need.

Q3 Do you have a particular Unique Selling Point?

There are many options for sourcing products to help when your physical mobility starts to flag or you experience ill health. It’s not something any of us look forward to, or welcome, and we understand that. It is important to speak to knowledgeable people, and our colleagues are highly trained and experienced and have a combined knowledge of over 30 years’ experience in the mobility industry. Together we can help you navigate the choices you may need to make in a world of mobility solutions that may be quite alien to you and your loved ones.

It’s so important to retain independence, but as safely as possible and that’s what we want for you too. Many people buy cheaply online and regret it so we want to help you avoid this.

Q4 Tell us about the training that your staff undertake to be sure they are providing great advice and service?

All of our staff undergo rigorous product training and refresher courses with the suppliers themselves so we’re able to offer the best and most up-to-date products, advice and service.

Q5 Can you offer home visits?

We can come to your home for any mobility product to make life easier, from walkers to riser recliner chairs, and don’t forget we do stairlift surveys too. It’s very important you try before you buy on things like scooters and wheelchairs. We will make sure you’re properly assessed and measured for whatever you need and that you’re happy with the quality.