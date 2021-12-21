Mindless youths attack charity Santa sleigh as it does the rounds in Daventry

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale with Father Christmas in the refurbished sleigh.

Father Christmas was targeted while doing the rounds with volunteers by the shops in Edinburgh Square on Monday night.

The float, organised by the Rotary Club of Danetre, was travelling around the area visiting families and collecting money for local charities.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale said: "Firstly, I would like to say a big thank you to the members of our Rotary club who give their time selflessly every year to put on the Santa tour for the children in our community.

The attraction is enjoyed by hundreds of families.

"I am shocked to read of this horrid incident. I, and I am sure many others are deeply saddened that the actions of a few have cast a shadow over what is a lovely run-up to Christmastime."

This is the 57th year children and their families have been enjoying the yearly run.

Susan Watkins, chair of the fundraising committee for Danetre Daventry Rotary Club, said: "There was a small incident last night with one of our sleighs, involving a few youths on the Headlands.

"Nobody was hurt, but it did delay our sleigh from completing its round. Santa was more upset that the eggs were thrown instead of making him an omelette!"

Susan said people have shown tremendous supports on the Santa runs in the lead-up to Christmas.

"We have had an amazing response so far to all our nights out with the sleighs," she added.

"We love seeing everyone out and coming to talk to us."

Santa is hoping to catch up on the areas he missed due to the incident.

Susan said: "We will post on Facebook and use the tracker, so keep an eye out for us.

"We are collecting on our runs, but people can also donate online at the same link as the tracker."

She praised the volunteers who help with the collections.

"This year has been a challenge with Covid affecting many of our collectors," added Susan.

"But we have persevered and been out as much as possible. This really is a community event and a big part of Christmas in the Daventry District.

Tonight (Tuesday), Santa and his sleigh will visit The Inlands, Drayton and Warwick Street. On Wednesday, he will make his way to Daneholme and Monksmoor and on Thursday, he'll meet residents in Lang Farm.