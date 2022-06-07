Milly's delicious rhubarb chutney grown fresh on Yelvertoft farm

Hello, I’m Milly Fyfe, mum of two boys and farmer’s wife, based on our livestock and arable farm in Yelvertoft.

I’ve a real passion for growing food and cooking delicious meals the whole family can enjoy.

For me, June means outdoor dining and picnics aplenty. The opportunity to sit outside with friends and family in the sunshine, enjoying salads, BBQ’s and grazing food is my ideal of bliss.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Milly in her farm kitchen.

Of course, the weather isn’t always kind to us, but the good ol Brit mentally means that we’ll keep calm and carry on regardless, sitting outside with a coat, blanket or under a plastic awning to avoid the cold and rain because it’s ‘summer’.

It might be a BBQ that takes your fancy or a cream tea. A picnic lunch or salad al fresco, dining out in the great outdoors. Tell me, what is your favourite summertime treat?

My kitchen garden is really coming to life with lettuce, broad beans, rhubarb and strawberries ready for the picking. The tomatoes are not far off now and my early new potatoes will be enjoyed soon too.

Believe me when I say that growing your own fruit and vegetables can be the most satisfying pastime ever. It’s also fantastic for your mental health. I definitely get lost in the moment when I’m nurturing my plants, although it can be frustrating when the pests decide to attack your pride and joy.

Have a go at making Milly's chutney.

I’m not saying that I save any money when I grow fruit, vegetables and flowers. Probably far from it as I get carried away when the seed catalogues arrive at my door. But I appreciate the freshness, the flavour and the joy that growing your own produce brings. The opportunity to share that satisfaction

with friends and family and what a difference it makes to bring together a meal that you grew and

produced yourself.

Now, I’ve got to share this tasty recipe for rhubarb chutney with you. I have to say that since growing rhubarb from seed, I now have an abundance in the garden.

I’ve never really cooked with it and now that I’ve got plenty to go at, I thought I’d have a go at preserving some and using it when we have a picnic or ploughman’s style lunch outdoors.

You’ll need:

1kg rhubarb, finely chopped

675g light brown sugar

1 onion, finely chopped

100g raisins

500ml of white wine or cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of wholegrain mustard

1 teaspoon of ground mixed spice

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

Method

- Place all ingredients in a preserving pan or casserole dish

- Cook over a low heat until the sugar dissolves

- Bring to a gentle boil and cook for approx. 45 mins – 1hr. Stir occasionally to ensure it doesn’t

stick to the bottom.

- As time goes by, the mixture will turn brown and thicken up. It should resemble the look of pickle.

- Spoon into sterilized jars, cover and seal.

This should keep for around 6 weeks