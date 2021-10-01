Meet the Ray Mears of Daventry who will teach you how to survive and thrive with exciting bush craft sessions

He worked all hours as a lorry driver, but was forced to review his life when the pandemic hit.

Lee, father to Beau, eight, and partner to Laura, told The Gusher: "It made me realise just how important it is to spend time with your family and to look after your mental health.

"I no longer wanted to work day in, day out as a lorry driver and decided I wanted to get back to basics in the natural environment."

Lee has set up a business called Nature Nurture Bushcraft and holds sessions at Daventry Country Park.

He teaches everything from starting your own fire without matches to building your own shelter.

"The sessions are geared up to help adults and children get back to basics while enjoying the natural environment," said Lee.

"It's so healing to get out in nature, even if you're just sitting in the woods have a cup of tea - or pop!"

Lee's job is to ensure everyone has an enjoyable experience and leaves with a new found love of the great outdoors.

He said: "We are all learning and growing with each other. The sessions are for all ages, not just children and I'm hoping to work with other groups as the business evolves.

"I've really seen children's confidence grow from the meet ups."

Lee has started home education lessons and is now planning to launch a bushcraft club on Saturdays for over-10s.

He said: "This Sunday I'm doing a spoon carving session. It's all go with Nature Nurture Bushcraft."

Lee praised Daventry County Park for their support.

"Who knows where this will take me," added Lee.

"At the moment I'm just having fun doing something I'm very passionate about."

For more information visit Nature Nurture Bushcraft on Facebook, email [email protected] Sessions start at £5.

1. Learn at grow with Lee's help. Photo Sales

2. Relaxing in his handmade hammock. Photo Sales

3. Learn how to make a fire without matches. Photo Sales

4. No matches required... Photo Sales