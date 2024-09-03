Meet owners of ‘busy’ antique shop in popular Northamptonshire shopping destination

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beth, 55, and Paul Walton, 60, are the owners of an antique shop at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

Tucked away near Daventry, the garden centre has been offering a variety of attractions for all the family for more than two decades.

Beth and Paul’s antique business is located at the centre’s recently built two-storey unit called The Lock House.

Beth said: “It’s light, airy, and tidy. Everything can be seen easily. Apparently, it smells very nice. That's what we're told all the time.

Beth and Paul Walton pictured in front of the antique shop at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

“We're busy here because there's only the two of us.”

Over the years, Beth and Paul have travelled across the country looking for antiques to sell online.

The avid collectors decided to venture on a new journey and open the Lock House Antiques shop on March 19.

“We've always been interested in antiques and collectables. It's our hobby, really. We enjoy it,” said Beth.

A number of the Lock House antique shop's items pictured at Whilton Locks Garden Village.

The husband and wife’s shop houses mainly items sourced by them, as well as those of 10 other independent vendors.

Some statement items include ceramics, glassware, lighting accessories, figurines, photos, prints, and paintings.

According to Beth, their business offers items to suit every taste and budget. The husband and wife also keep a wish list for people who are seeking specific products.

“We do our very, very best to find what they're looking for within the price range,” said Beth.

People who are interested in selling an item can get in touch at [email protected].

The antique shop is open to the public every day from 10am to 4pm.