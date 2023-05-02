News you can trust since 1869
Meet inspirational little girl from Crick who has won an award for her mammoth fundraising efforts and courage

Liliane Cunliffe, 8, has raised more than £40,000 for the Epilepsy Society

By Lucie Green
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:53 BST

A Crick schoolgirl who can have up to ten seizures a day with her debilitating condition has won an award for her mammoth fundraising efforts and determination.

Liliane Cunliffe, 8, was diagnosed with epilepsy in August 2020.

She has gone on to raise vital funds and awareness to help others with the brain disease.

Now Liliane has won a Rotary Young Citizen Award after being nominated by the Rugby club.

Pauline Kimber, of the Rotary Club of Rugby, said: “Liliane has raised over £40,000 for the Epilepsy Society.

“Her fundraising, for this award, was walking 100 miles in 100 days. This won her a ‘Child of Courage Award’.”

Now Liliane wants to climb up the highest tower in New York to raise more awareness and funds for the cause that’s so close to her heart.

The winners of the Young Citizen Awards receive a trophy, certificate and £300 to go towards their chosen registered charity or a registered community interest company.

"Congratulations to all of the winners, but especially the special little girl who is Liliane Cunliffe,” added Pauline.

“It was an inspirational day.”

The schoolgirl hopes one day doctors will find a cure for her condition. Now she hopes to become a neurologist when she’s older to help other people like her.

Her parents, Sophie and Neil, are rightly proud of their little fighter.

Sophie said: "She’s a very determined little girl and we are so proud of her.”

