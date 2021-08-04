Meet Daventry running man challenging himself to run 100 miles to help teenagers with cancer
Daventry teenager Rhys Harris is a man on a mission.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 2:57 pm
He is raising money for the Teenager Cancer Trust by running 100 miles this month.
Rhys, 19, said: "I set an original target of £100 which has now reached £250.
"I have been sharing links to my social media accounts in the hope of creating awareness for this important cause."
Rhys, of The Headlands, said cancer is a challenge nobody should face alone.
"All donations - no matter how big or small - will change someone’s life for the better," he added.
Sponsor Rhys by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Rhys100miles