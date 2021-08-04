Meet Daventry running man challenging himself to run 100 miles to help teenagers with cancer

Rhys Harris.

He is raising money for the Teenager Cancer Trust by running 100 miles this month.

Rhys, 19, said: "I set an original target of £100 which has now reached £250.

"I have been sharing links to my social media accounts in the hope of creating awareness for this important cause."

Rhys, of The Headlands, said cancer is a challenge nobody should face alone.

"All donations - no matter how big or small - will change someone’s life for the better," he added.