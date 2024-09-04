Meet Daventry photographer with ‘unique’ style who started a small business despite challenges

Paige Moore has had several challenges to face since she was in primary school.

The 18-year-old from Daventry was diagnosed with autism and chronic pain syndrome at an early age, and she endured years of bullying at school.

Her wellbeing was significantly improved when she discovered her love for photography.

The young woman said she made it her goal to prove that people with disabilities can achieve their dreams.

Paige Moore pictured.

For Paige, photography was not just a hobby. She fully embraced her passion from the start and has been working to develop it into a full-time career ever since.

She said: “It has been said that it is hard for women to get into photography; it is even harder for a woman with autism and chronic pain.”

Paige discovered her calling at the age of 14 while she was studying at the Northgate School Arts College in Northampton.

Over the years, she and her mother have gone on walks and road trips around Northamptonshire, where she has been capturing photographs and experimenting with her camera.

Paige Moore's photograph of a race car at Silverstone circuit.

Paige’s mother said: “I was very proud of her because she went from a child that didn't want to speak to anybody to actually coming out and being her own person.

“Me and Paige have a really good relationship. We're not just mother and daughter. We're best friends. It's always been the two of us. I'm sure I speak for many, many parents that are going through the same situation. It's extremely hard.”

Photography was a turning point for Paige, as it allowed her to express her creativity in a way that she had never been able to before. Talking about how photography helped her cope with her health conditions, she said: “I always struggle with it, but I sort of open up a bit more when I've got the camera in my hand.”

As Paige became more confident in her photography skills, she started to take on small freelance projects, including photographing race cars at the Silverstone Circuit premises.

A photograph taken by Paige on holiday at a crazy golf course.

Paige said: “My style is different and unique.

“I'm more interested now in motorsport cars. Photographing animals is amazing.”

Paige set up her photography business Facebook page in August 2020.

"Obviously, with all Paige’s different conditions, she's not always very well. So we have some days where she won't pick up her camera because she's in so much pain that she can't.

A photograph of an up-and-coming driver in karting taken by Paige.

“Even with all the difficulties, she never likes to let anybody down,” said her mother.

Paige is currently pursuing her education at a college in Daventry to further develop her skills.

“I am really, really proud of her and what she's doing because she's found something that she enjoys,” said Paige’s mother.

Click here to contact Paige.