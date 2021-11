They may have been heading to the grand opening of a magical new business.

The Geek Retreat in High Street is run by husband and wife team Thomas and Katie Grosvenor.

They are on a mission to share their love for all things geeky.

From games and superhero movies to anime and sci-fi, Geek Retreat promises to be a fun and friendly place to meet, eat, trade and game.

The opening included a cosplay competition, dungeons and dragons character creation, free-to-play games and tasty food.

1. All dressed up at the new business. Photo Sales

2. Cosplay fun at The Geek Retreat. Photo Sales

3. Scarily good fun in Daventry town centre. Photo Sales

4. Fun characters at the shop opening. Photo Sales