Magical colours light up Daventry skies for weekend of fun and fireworks

An evening of fun and fireworks in Watford.

Daventry Town Council fulfilled their promise of a night 'bigger, better and brighter' than ever.

Families flocked to the Parker E-Act Academy School on Saturday night to enjoy fun and festivities.

Praise was given to MLE Pyrotechnics for their breath-taking display.

Family fun at The Wheelwright's Arms in Watford.

Daventry Mayor Karen Tweedale, Mayor of Daventry and Chair of Council, said people visit the town's display from all over the county/

"It was a superb event for the whole family."

A spectacular event was also staged at The Wheelwright's Arms in Watford and Flore Scout Group put on a night to remember too.

Ready to serve at the Daventry Town Council night of fun and fireworks.