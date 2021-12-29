Lucy's in sky with Diamonds after winning two top titles for Daventry hair salon

Lucy collects her awards.

Lucy Melvin, who owns Diamond Appearance in St John's Square, has been recognised in the Salon Awards, held in London.

She told The Gusher: "I have won the title of Best Hair Extensions and Best Colour Salon in Northamptonshire for 2021 at the recent Salon Awards."

Lucy said she's thrilled with her latest achievements.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy is no stranger to winning awards.

"Our two latest titles are testament to the hard work we put in at Diamond Appearance," she said.

"I'm thrilled. I am even more ecstatic that I have been chosen to join the Fellowship for British Hairdressing’s Project Men: 2022, where I will have the opportunity to work with the amazing Simon Shaw, global artistic director for Wahl!"