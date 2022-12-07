Lover or hater? Yelvertoft food guru shares delicious sprout recipe in latest Countryside Kitchen feature

Milly Fyfe.

Yelvertoft mother Milly Fyfe is a farmer’s wife and writer of our Countryside Kitchen feature.

She lives on a livestock and arable farm with her husband and two young boys.

I wanted to share this tasty recipe using brussels sprouts, because believe it or not, they are not just for Christmas!! How do you like

Brussels sprouts - not just for Christmas.

the sound of Stir-Fried Sprout Risotto?

You will need:

 20 Brussel Sprouts chopped up finely

 1 pack of British bacon lardons

 1 clove of garlic

 200 ml of double cream

 100g of frozen peas

 Risotto rice

 1 litre of Chicken stock

 Pepper to season

 Parmesan cheese to garnish

Method

Fry the bacon lardons in some rapeseed oil on the hob. Use a wok or high sided pan.

Add the chopped garlic and finely chopped sprouts to the pan and allow to fry until slightly brown.

Add the risotto rice to the pan using quantities directed on the packet per person.

After a minute or so, add in some chicken stock.

Never allow the mixture to dry up but feed the risotto mixture every now and again.

Shortly before serving, add in some frozen peas and cream and allow to cook for a further two minutes.

Serve with a parmesan cheese garnish and black pepper on top

Merry Christmas one and all. I hope you can celebrate with your nearest and dearest and look forward to what lies ahead in 2023. Thank you for all your support.

For more mealtime suggestions, follow the No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents food blog at www.nofussmealsforbusyparents.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Milly has just written an e-cookery book to help people create family friendly meals from scratch. The launch is on Friday, December 16, and a copy will be available to purchase and download on Amazon for £4.95. Printed copies will be available at a later date.

The book will be raising money for Farm Community Network and has been endorsed and foreworded by HRH The Princess Royal.