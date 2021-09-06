Lots to crow about in Crick as crowds flock for festival fun in the sun

Weekend sunshine beamed down on dozens of scarecrows and the crowds who flocked to the village to enjoy them.

The competition, which runs alongside the popular music festival, was a huge success, despite having to be postponed from its July slot due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Festival-goers took advantage of a whole host of attractions at Bury Dyke and The Marsh including displays, taster sessions at the SWEAT fitness arena, inflatables and children’s rides, bars, barbecue and food vendors and more than 25 stalls.

Debbie Bolton was at the festival with her family.

She said: "We all had great day going around Crick Scarecrow & Music Festival.

"The village looked amazing and it was a great day out for all the family, with tasty food and great scarecrows and attractions."

Debbie said her family had a brilliant time from start to finish.

"There was an amazing atmosphere at the music festival," she added.

"The weekend ended with a disco in Crick Club. The family thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it."

Proceeds will be split between local good causes and national charities and the winner of the competition is yet to be announced.

Enjoying the festival.

Carefree in the sunshine.

Proud grandparents celebrate arrival of their beautiful grandchildren with exhibit.