Long Buckby residents step up to mark with donations to Age UK's first mobile collection

Residents give to Age UK.

Age UK Northamptonshire’s first ever static donations collection has been deemed an amazing success by the charity’s shops co-ordinator Yvette Prior.

The charity asked people to have a sort through cupboards and bring the results of their 'coronavirus clear-outs' to the car park of the Buckby Library & Hub.

The 3.5 tonne van was filled with donations of clothes, books, toys and bric-a-brac for Age UK Northamptonshire’s shops within just a few hours.

Buckby Library & Hub volunteer Jo Watson with Age UK Northamptonshire’s volunteer Dave Wilson at the collection.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you for the people of Long Buckby’s fantastic generosity,” said Yvette.

"I would especially like to thank Buckby Library & Hub volunteer Jo Watson and all the volunteers at the library for their wonderful community spirit and for making us feel so welcome.

“We’ve been given plenty of good quality clothes and lots of lovely jigsaw, which always sell well when they have all their pieces.

"One lady brought a nearly-new foldable bicycle and we have also been given a lovely nest of tables.

"We are especially grateful that 19 people signed up to the Gift Aid scheme because it makes a huge difference to the money we can raise. Their donation will be worth 25 per cent more at no cost to them."

Deputy shop manager Marion Wilson, who was in charge on the day at the start of this month, said it was great to see parents encouraging their children to re-use and recycle.

She added: "Donating unwanted items to charity is a fantastic way to make a positive difference to your community."

Age UK Northamptonshire is a local independent charity and can only survive with the support of the local community. Once again the people of Northamptonshire have shown that they can pull together during the pandemic and will do what they can to make a positive difference in their community. The charity’s seven shops in the county raise vital funds to support older people throughout Northamptonshire.