Long Buckby artist paints dog with special talent up his nose

Susan in action.

Sue Middlemiss was commissioned by Grant's Whisky distillery to paint Rocco, the world's first whisky sniffer dog.

Cocker spaniel Rocco has been trained to sniff out any problems with barrels using his super sense of smell.

Sue worked as a special educational needs teaching assistant in Northampton.

Rocco the springer spaniel.

Her husband, Derek, said: "During the coronavirus pcandemic the school was shut, so she turned to her love from many years ago which was painting. Sue has always loved to create but never really thought that it would be viable as a career. However, after initial efforts resulted in commissions Sue took the massive step and quit her job to concentrate on art."

The couple have an older daughter who lives in Scotland and through her, Sue took some space in a gallery near Stirling.

Derek, who makes frames for his wife's work, said: "From this and a big slice of luck Grant's Whisky were looking for an unknown artist to paint their new whisky sniffing dog as he was getting a big buzz globally.

"As this was much bigger than anything Sue had previously attempted, she was understandably very nervous about taking such a commission."

Rocco in action.

The painting of Rocco has now made its way up to Scotland and will be delivered this week.

"We have also taken some space in Vintique in Weedon to display Sue's art which is mostly locally inspired from the Nothamptonshire countryside," added Derek.