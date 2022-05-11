Logistics firm with Daventry branch puts military veterans and armed forces service leavers in driving seat for new careers

A logistics firm with a branch in Daventry has formed a new partnership to help veterans.

XPO Logistics has teamed with Veterans Into Logistics, a national UK charity that connects transport and logistics companies with military veterans and armed forces service leavers to create pathways to employment as truck drivers.

They will work together to help qualified candidates train for HGV licences and prepare for employment.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Partnership will help veterans.

XPO will help mentor veterans and service leavers who are interested in training for jobs in the truck driving sector. XPO drivers will share their experience with candidates and help them decide what type of role will suit them once they become a qualified truck driver.

Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: "Veterans are great team players, they know the power of pulling together to deliver results.

"Their sense of duty and passion are an inspiration, and we are proud to support this fantastic programme."