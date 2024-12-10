Local logistics firm hauls in the accolades with multiple industry award wins

Daventry-based logistics company, The NX Group, has been recognised for driving excellence within Northamptonshire as it has picked up a fantastic four business and industry awards over the past few months.

After being shortlisted for a number of awards and categories, success started with two wins at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards earlier in the year. The NX Group was announced as the Gold winner in the Family Business of the Year category and Silver winner in the Daventry Business of the Year category.

In October, NX driver Simon Hunter was named HGV Driver of the Year at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards for his valuable contribution to the industry, community and county. He was praised for his outstanding service and innovative ideas for delivering cost and environmental benefits for the company.

Finally, the company collected it’s fourth award last month taking the title of Business of the Year at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards.

NX scoop their fourth award win of year at the Northamptonshire Business Excellence Awards. (L-R: Alex Horne, host; Neil Powell, NX Managing Director; Russell Powell, NX Finance Director and award sponsor Sue Watson, HR Solutions)

The logistics industry has suffered from a number of challenges in the last few years such as rising transport costs and a shortage of HGV drivers, which has seen the industry become particularly uncertain at times. While a number of local and national logistics and transport businesses have succumbed to these challenges, The NX Group has weathered the storm and gone from strength to strength while increasing their turnover year on year.

Neil Powell, managing director at The NX Group said: “Over the last year the team at NX have worked tirelessly to continue to provide the high quality secure service that we have built our reputation on. Our flexible and ‘can do’ attitude has allowed us to keep up with the changing industry challenges and in turn grow our business.”

Mr Powell continued: “Winning these local business and industry awards is more than just an honour for us; it reflects our commitment to excellence and our connection to the communities and industries we serve. These accolades are a testament to our dedicated and hardworking team as well as validating the trust of our customers, and the innovative solutions we provide to meet the challenges of the transport and warehousing sectors.”

The company was also named as a finalist in the Business of the Year category at the Northamptonshire Business Awards and was put forward into the National SME Awards following its wins at the Northamptonshire SME Awards.

NX Driver, Simon Hunter, collects HGV Driver of the Year Award

The NX Group offer a flexible suite of secure logistics and warehousing solutions for goods that require an extra level of care, with an emphasis on exceptional service and performance. Based in the Golden Triangle of logistics in Northamptonshire its distribution, warehousing and e-commerce divisions have grown year on year thanks to its emphasis on quality, security, and personal approach.

For more information about The NX Group visit www.thenxgroup.com. You can also follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter via @theNXGroup.