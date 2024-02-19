Local housebuilder surprises residents at Daventry care home for Random Acts of Kindness Day
Residents and staff at Astley Hall in Daventry were surprised with cakes, biscuits from local housebuilder Crest Nicholson. In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day, the Sales team from Crest Nicholson at Malabar popped into the care centre for an impromptu visit and a chat with the residents.
Random Acts of Kindness Day is marked globally on 17th February each year, to celebrate and encourage kindness and generosity through unexpected acts to help build more positive and considerate communities.
Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands commented:“We know that it takes more than just homes to build a desirable place to live and we’re committed to fostering positive relationships not just with our customers, but those in the surrounding area to create a long-lasting community.
“Care workers provide an invaluable service every day in caring for vulnerable and elderly people, and for the residents themselves, a fresh face and a smile can be hugely beneficial for lifting their spirits. Our sales teams really enjoyed their visits, and it serves as a reminder to us all to be considerate and that sometimes it really is the little things that can go a long way.”