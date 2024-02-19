Local housebuilder surprises residents at Daventry care home for Random Acts of Kindness Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents and staff at Astley Hall in Daventry were surprised with cakes, biscuits from local housebuilder Crest Nicholson. In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day, the Sales team from Crest Nicholson at Malabar popped into the care centre for an impromptu visit and a chat with the residents.

Random Acts of Kindness Day is marked globally on 17th February each year, to celebrate and encourage kindness and generosity through unexpected acts to help build more positive and considerate communities.

Vanessa MacNee, Sales and Marketing Director at Crest Nicholson Midlands commented:“We know that it takes more than just homes to build a desirable place to live and we’re committed to fostering positive relationships not just with our customers, but those in the surrounding area to create a long-lasting community.

Crest Nicholson delivers cupcakes to residents at Astley Hall