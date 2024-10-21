Local family cidery celebrates huge Ocado deal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The husband and wife owners of a local cidery which began life in their back garden 10 years ago, are celebrating a lucrative new deal with Ocado.

The signature range of drinks from Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier’s Napton Cidery can now be purchased through the giant online grocery retailer which delivers to 80% of the UK population.

The brand has also just been accepted on the inaugural Ocado Roots Programme, developed to showcase 100 new ‘challenger brands’ within the retailer’s range, available to small suppliers who are not yet listed with other major supermarkets.

It offers bespoke onboarding and training, faster payment terms, support from a dedicated Ocado Roots team and support network and free data from Ocado’s insights tool.

Napton's signature ciders ow available through Ocado.

Drinks now available to purchase are 500ml Recipe No. 3 Slightly Sparkling 6% vol Smooth Dry Cider; Recipe No. 4 Slightly Sparkling 5.4% vol Bold Medium Cider; Recipe No. 5 Slightly Sparkling 3.4% vol Blackcurrant Cider; and Recipe No. 6 Slightly Sparkling 4.6% vol Refreshing Cider.

It’s a particularly proud moment for its owners Jolyon and Charlotte Olivier, whose, now multi-award-winning, business was inspired by a holiday in Cornwall.

Jolyon Olivier said: "When we began making cider from the apple tree in our back garden 10 years ago, we never imagined we would have it sold on Ocado, but it’s something we have worked really hard towards.

“This is an amazing stepping stone in the growth and expansion of Napton Cidery and we are so proud to have gotten to this stage as a small family-run business without ever compromising our values.

Adam Taylor of Napton Cidery with Rich Bunting, Buying Manager for Beer and Cider at Ocado.

“We've managed to go from pressing 2,000 litres in 2015 to now producing over our 250,000 pints per year working alongside the natural environment rather than against it.

“Looking back at our origins and where we are today feels surreal, but incredible. We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Ocado."

Today, the team, in Napton on the Hill, produces cider from six orchards across the Herefordshire region. They also produce barrel aged limited-edition ciders as well as gold medal-winning perry, apple brandy and vinegars.

Central to Napton’s growing popularity among customers is its strong sustainability ethos, from harvesting through to packaging. All of their fruit comes form bio-diverse and organic orchards and never made form concentrate. This helps support British farming and encourages a natural habitat for local wildlife. The sustainable packaging is 100% recyclable and all our power on the farm is generated from renewable energy. Napton Cidery is working towards a B-corp certificate to help promote our sustainable ethos and minimise carbon dioxide emissions for future generations.