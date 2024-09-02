Local estate agent celebrates their one year anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Bruckert celebrates the one year Anniversary of the opening of Skilton & Hogg Estate Agents in Daventry

Celebrations are afoot at Skilton & Hogg Estate Agents in Daventry. Having opened the doors for trading on the 1st of September 2023, the business, owned and operated by David Bruckert, has gone from strength to strength.

David added " It has been a whirlwind 12 months having started completely from scratch with a new office and entering a housing market that has been a little up and down. But, with the support of some fantastic clients, friends, and family, we are proud to be here celebrating our first year of business and seeing our brand grow in the local area.

Opening any business is fraught with challenges, particularly being a truly Independent, self-employed agent, but I knew that by offering a different style of estate agency, working hard, committing to the basic core values of customer service, and listening to the market's requirements and demands, we could establish an offering that would help sellers and buyers make, and enjoy their journey within the property market."

David Bruckert of Skilton & Hogg Estate Agents

My aim has always been to offer a more unique, tailored service and marketing package to sellers and buyers. It isn't about being the biggest in town! Our ethos evolves around the customer. By offering direct and one-to-one support throughout the entire process and by maintaining a manageable stock level, we are able to keep the promises we make. My flexibility, ability to work the hours that suit the client, and the direct avenues of communication that I give all my clients, means that we do the little things very well."

Skilton & Hogg Estate Agents are based on the corner of Prince William Walk and Sheaf Street. You can reach David on 01327 624275 or 07738 803948. Email [email protected]

You read more about Skilton & Hogg on their website - www.skiltonandhogghomes.co.uk