Local entrepreneur celebrated at International Women’s Day House of Lords event

Milly, whose business is a social enterprise that provides a connection between food produced in the UK and recipe ideas joined inspirational female founders from across the UK who have been selected for Small Business Britain’s annual #iAlso100 line-up.

Forming part of Small Business Britain’s f:Entrepreneur campaign, the #iAlso100 champions the unique impact of multi-achieving female business owners, who lead purpose-driven businesses and support their communities along the way through volunteering, mentoring, and other community initiatives.

Milly Fyfe was named as one of ƒ:Entrepreneur’s ‘iAlso100’ this year in recognition of her impressive entrepreneurial journey, which has involved running a business alongside a roster of other responsibilities. Since founding the CIC just under a year ago, Milly has received an award for Northamptonshire’s best new start up as well as recognition with Northamptonshire Food and Drink awards as a local food hero.

Milly Fyfe on the terrace at The House of Lords during a reception held by F: Entrepreneur

The CIC is now looking to build a kitchen workshop to host in person courses and events to support the local community subject to grant funding being successful.

Milly said, “The atmosphere at the House of Lords was electric and the guest speakers were very inspiring. What a fantastic way to celebrate International Women's Day!”

The event showcased the powerful contribution of female entrepreneurs to the UK economy, society, and communities. CIC founder Milly enjoyed afternoon tea and networking in Westminster, meeting other founders from across the country, as well as special guests which included a group of young female founders working with The Prince’s Trust. Grace Graham, Trust ambassador founder of WorkSpa also gave a powerful guest speech on the importance of International Women’s Day.

Delivered by Small Business Britain—the leading champion of small businesses in the UK—f:Entrepreneur campaign was launched in 2017 to highlight the stories of amazing female business owners and help provide inspiration and role models across the wider small business community. Now in its eight year, the campaign reflects how female entrepreneurs continue to thrive in the UK despite the challenges of the past years, with many scaling or starting new ventures.

“Women are starting businesses in greater numbers than ever and making an essential contribution to our economy, so it is vital that we celebrate and support this,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, founder of Small Business Britain and the ƒ:Entrepreneur campaign.

“So much has been thrown at women running businesses over the past few years and they have fought back with impressive resilience. This event underlines the importance of

nurturing female entrepreneurship so it continues to flourish in the UK, playing a key role in driving growth and recovery. It was fantastic to have amazing women join us to recognise their special value and impact.”