Local business Spannerworx Auto Repairs helps keep care on the move
Without their prompt support, our Care Professionals wouldn’t have been able to reach the clients who depend on us daily for companionship, care, and independence.
This vital repair has allowed us to continue delivering high-quality care to the Rugby community, ensuring our clients remain connected, supported, and cared for. Marie & Alison send you special thanks for getting out to them so quickly.
“Spannerworx Auto Repairs has truly gone above and beyond. Their expertise and efficiency not only fixed our car but also ensured we could carry on spreading kindness and support across our community,” said Sarah, Director at Home Instead Rugby.
The dedication of local businesses like Spannerworx makes a real difference—not just for organisations like ours but for the many individuals and families we serve.
Thank you, Spannerworx Auto Repairs, for being a true community hero. Your commitment to supporting others reflects the very heart of what makes Rugby such a special place to live and work.