Lively and fun packed day of bowls action in Daventry

Bowls is for everyone.

#indoorbowlsisback and Daventry Indoor Bowls Club (DIBC) is starting the indoor bowls season with a bang on Saturday, September 25.

DIBC is delighted to welcome record breaking six times World Indoor Singles Champion, Alex Marshall, to the Daventry club for the Big Bowls Charity Event kicking off the day with a masterclass giving visitors the chance to compete against him.

The day promises to be lively and fun with the DIBC junior players returning to the green from 9.45am. All under 18s are welcome to come and try the sport and get some tips from the World Champion so families are encouraged to come to the club and bring children and grandchildren to sample this wonderful and accessible sport.

The event is being hosted by DIBC Director and Bowls England Junior International Team Manager, Stuart Thomas, and sponsored by 'Bowls is Bowls' a brand of ‘The Professional Bowls Corporation Ltd’. All proceeds and donations from the day will be given to ‘Ambitious About Autism’ A national charity for children and young people with autism working to ensure all autistic children are able to learn, thrive and achieve in the early years, in education, in employment and beyond.

The itinerary for the day is:

9:30 Breakfast being served in ‘The Eagle’s Nest’ club restaurant

9:45 Junior session commences with fun bowls challenges on the green for under 18s until 12:00

10:00 Alex Marshall Masterclass (play against Alex in return for a donation to our charity) taking place up to 12:30

11:30 A reporter from The Daventry Express newspaper will be at the club to try their hand at the sport and take some photographs at the event

12:00 Deputy Town Council Mayor, Councillor Malcolm Ogle, will be attending to give bowls a go

12:00 Lunch available until 2pm in ‘The Eagle’s Nest’ club restaurant

13:00 Local musician, Max Milner, will entertain attendees with a 45 minute set from his repertoire of classic covers and some of his own original tracks

14:00 England charity bowls team vs Daventry Indoor Bowls Club members match. The England charity team has been raising money for worthy causes for over 12 years and incudes well known faces and international players from all over the country. DIBC will field a team of 24 men and women to face the charity team across six rinks. Spectators are encouraged to come along and watch, the bar will be open all day and the game promises to be a lively and energetic performance

18:00 Social evening with Max Milner returning to the mic for a second set, all are welcome to stay and have a drink with the England players and club members