Litter hero Sophia's pledge to make Middlemore marvellous!

Sophia is a litter hero.

Sophia, five, is often seen out with her litter stick making the streets look clean and tidy.

Her mum, Kally, said: “Sophia makes me so proud.

"When she's playing at the park and notices all the litter, she asks to go home and get the litter stick."

Kally got in touch with Daventry Town Council when she saw the litter picking kits promoted in January.

"We picked a kit up and Sophia got to work," added Kally.