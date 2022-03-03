Daventry's highly-anticipated new state-of-the-art cinema opens its doors to the public for a special screening of the new Batman movie tonight (Thursday).

The Arc Manager Wendy Goldie said she is looking forward to welcoming the first guests who have won tickets to see The Batman with this newspaper.

Wendy said: "There's a real buzz in the air and we can't wait to greet our first guests.

Ready for fans of the Silver Screen.

"The new cinema is a really exciting attraction for Daventry."

The venue has digital laser projectors in its four screens, state-of-the-art immersive surround sound systems and luxury electric recliner seats as standard.

It will show the latest blockbuster and independent films as well as broadcast screenings of opera, ballet and theatrical productions.

All screens are wheelchair accessible along with subtitled screenings, kids’ clubs and parent and baby screenings. There's also a cafe bar.

Guests will enjoy The Batman at a special preview tonight.

The £12.5m Mulberry Place development is on the former site of Daventry Library. New restaurants will open at the site in April this year.

The cinema will be operated by The Arc Cinema and will offer luxury electric recliner seating, cutting-edge screening technology and all the latest blockbusters when it opens its doors in Spring 2022.

Watch this space for more pictures, feedback and review of The Batman.

The new cinema officially opens tomorrow (Friday).