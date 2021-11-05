Lights, camera, action as little stars shine at Daventry school
Little stars with big voices at a Daventry school are set to hit our television screens.
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:02 pm
Updated
Friday, 5th November 2021, 4:04 pm
ITV film crews recently visited St James Pre-School to hear them sing as part of a feature on Nursery Rhyme Week.
The project focuses on the benefits of singing rhymes in early childhood.
Staff said: "They sang beautifully and were superstars for the camera crew."
Tune in on November 17 to see the young Daventry singers.