Daventry letting agent partners with CreditLadder to help tenants and potential homebuyers

A Daventry letting agent has announced its partnership with CreditLadder.

Fielding Properties have joined with the rent reporting platform, which allows tenants’ monthly rent payments to be reported to credit reference agencies.

Rent payments can help improve credit scores, which can prove to be particularly useful if the ultimate goals is to buy a property.

Fielding Properties in Daventry.

Kerry Martin, head of operations at Fielding Properties said: “We’re constantly looking at ways to make life easier for our tenants.

"Moving from a rental to a purchased property is getting harder and signing up to a platform like CreditLadder means greater access to competitive interest rates and improves the likelihood of being approved for a mortgage.”

“It also means that if you need to find a different rental property, your application won’t be held up as CreditLadder reports payments to Experian, Equifax and TransUnion – it’s the only way to report rent to all three agencies in the UK.