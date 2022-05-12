Legendary motorbike festival roars into Daventry with mass ride-in

The legendary Daventry Motorcycle Festival roars back into town on June 11.

An impressive mass ride-in will launch the free family event thar features bikes, live-music, entertainment, stunt show and children's entertainment.

Organisers say after a two year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, they are hoping it will be the biggest and best yet.

Bikes will line the streets on June 11.

Riders will meet at Daventry Town Football Club at the end of Browns Road from 8am, before making their way together into the town centre where we will be met by the many visitors in High Street.

The event is becoming somewhat of a mainstay in Daventry’s event calendar.

Chairman Scott Greig previously said he hoped it would become “embedded as part of the town’s culture”.

Daventry Town Football Club will have their kitchen open so visitors can enjoy an early breakfast.

There's also the chance to get your bike protected.

It costs £5 to register for the ride-in and proceeds will go to support the local Blood Bike group, SERV OBN. Blood Bikes provide a rapid response medical transport service, free of charge to the NHS.

Attractions also include show and shine, stalls and refreshments.

It runs from 10am – 4.30pm and admission is free.

Daventry Town Council in Partnership with Northamptonshire Police will be offering a free bike marking service at the festival.

This scheme has been funded by Daventry Town Council and will be rolled out by the Daventry Neighbourhood Policing Team.