Lauren is back at Daventry firm to meet needs of expanding workload
The team at Rollasons Solicitors in Daventry are delighted to welcome back colleague Lauren Quinn.
Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, 2:12 pm
She is back at the business as partner in the Residential Conveyancing Team.
Lauren worked at the firm from 2006 – 2015. In the intervening period, she was Residential Conveyancing Team Leader for the past six years at a prominent Northamptonshire law firm.
She said: "I am looking forward to continuing to act for my long standing and existing clients as well as bringing new business to the firm from within the local community.”