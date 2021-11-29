Last chance to see fascinating objects with festive theme at Daventry Museum

Head to Daventry Museum to see the display.

There's a festive exhibit within the museum's Edible England display, featuring wartime Christmas recipes and ways to make the most of Christmas rations during wartime.

Visitors can also enjoy Christmas themed tins, one of which is a 1961 Huntley and Palmers Christmas Assortment tin – the biscuits are long gone but the Reading based biscuit factory invented metal tins to preserve biscuits for transportation around the country.

There's a lovingly adorned Christmas tree, along with a cosy fireplace and Christmas stocking.

Festive theme at the museum.

This Saturday open day will be the last day the museum is open for 2021 and the last chance to view the Victorian Leisure exhibition, however, it will still be available to view virtually via the Virtual Tours page on the museum’s brand new website: https://daventrymuseum.org.uk/learn/virtual-exhibition-tours/

Objects on display include examples of early motion picture such as the zoetrope and magic lantern, to an architectural model of a Victorian theatre, Victorian outfits and an extravagant, green fringed, theatre handbill.

There’s a fun family quiz and object hunt available to do at the museum, as well as free peg doll making kits for visitors to take home, along with a free craft book, and templates for making your own Victorian puppet theatre.

The museum will be closed after Saturday, December 4, until reopening on Saturday, January 8 2022 with a new exhibition focusing on life and memories of a childhood in Daventry. Visit www.daventrymuseum.org.uk to find out more.