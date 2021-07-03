Judges have tough time choosing craft competition winner at Whilton Locks

Showing off the winning piece.

Sheila Smith was the winner of Heart of the Stitch's 'Things with Wings' competition, with Sara Bowie selected as runner up.

The group welcomed local textile artist, Amanda Hartland, to judge the competition.

Amanda said: "I appreciate how much work has gone into the pieces which made judging very difficult."

She presented a book token to Sheila in recognition of her original and innovative embroidered design featuring penguins on a fabric tote bag and awarded Sara, the runners up voucher for materials, for her colourful stitched interpretation of farmyard hens.