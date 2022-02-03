Jack joins smallest pub in Daventry where big memories are made
The new manager is looking forward to getting to know the regulars
Early Doors in Daventry may be small, but it's perfectly formed.
And Jack Davies has just joined the town centre micropub as the new bar manager.
The 25-year-old moved to the area more than 15 years ago and has substantial experience when it comes to working in and running bars.
Jack said: “I’m excited to be taking on this new opportunity.
"I love working with people, listening to their stories, and getting to know them. I’m passionate about providing exceptional customer service and serving quality products, which I know Early Doors stocks through the use of local suppliers.
"I can’t wait to meet the regulars as well as introduce myself to new customers too!”
Early Doors is an independent micropub owned and run by Tom Sawyer since 2019. It can be found tucked away down Prince William Walk in Daventry town, just off Sheaf Street.