Inspirational Crick mum is touching hearts and changing lives with weight loss group

A super slimmer from Crick who transformed her life by losing three stone is helping others change their lives.

Slimming World consultant Sophie Cheetham is cheering on her group for losing 205 stone and 29lbs in seven months.

Seven members have reached their target with more slimmers well on their way.

Sophie Cheetham.

Sophie said: “When I opened the first Slimming World group in Houlton back in January as a brand new consultant I could never have imagined the success stories to follow.

“Our first target member was Steve Mack, who has lost an incredible five stone lost and he is enjoying life at target.”

Steve said Sophie has helped him get his life back on track.

He said: “We have been taught the basics and much more and not just the food but what the focus should be. That has helped massively, along with Sophie’s encouragement.

Steve Mack

“The main reason for doing SW this time is to help my wife Kate. This is the first time I have been at this weight for well over 20 years.”

Steve said the changes and habits have become part of their daily lives.

The group’s Woman of the Year Ali Harling has lost five stone on her Slimming World journey.

“I was being tested for type 2 diabetes and I hated the way I looked," said Ali.

Ali Harling.

“I cannot express enough my gratitude for the constant support, encouragement, dedication, advice that not only Sophie and her support team have given me, as well as the Houlton squad. Every week they are my constant drive to continue to succeed."

Ali said she feels strong, confident and fitter.

She added: “I love me again.”

Sophie said she is proud of all her members.

“There are so many members I want to shout from the rooftops about,” she said.

"Some have hit target, some are still on their personal journey and some have just started.

“If you are up for setting some goals that you really want to achieve, I am here for you, pom poms at the ready, top notch training and advice to help you along with the team Houlton.”