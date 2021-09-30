Inspirational craft projects will have Daventry people in stitches

Learn new techniques.

The new autumn/winter Heart of the Stitch programme has just been launched.

Karin Kirk, publicity officer for the Daventry group, said: "These are innovative, experimental and will appeal to all who love to stitch and appreciate mixed media art. Members meet up at great local venues and each month we have invited well known local and overseas artists to showcase their work to link in and devise stitching and mixed media projects.

"Topics include ‘The Art of Paper Cutting‘, ‘Felted Folk Art’, ‘All things Stitchery’ and ‘Tags and Threads’. Each session is supported with complementary instructions, materials or kits to enable the group to develop ideas."

Get crafty.

In addition Heart of the Stitch also organises occasional workshops with tutors.

"Embroiderers from Daventry, Rugby and surrounding areas are welcome to share with us a modern approach to traditional stitching and textile art techniques," added Karin.