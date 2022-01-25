Inspirational craft projects for Daventry people who love to stitch
Inspirational craft projects are on offer to people in Daventry District who want to join a friendly group.
Heart of the Stitch's spring programme for this year has been launched and is based on a series of inspirational monthly projects and ideas.
The sessions take place at various venues and are innovative, experimental and will appeal to all who love to stitch and appreciate mixed media art.
Topics include ‘Japanese Inspired Art Textiles’, ‘Stitch a Beautiful Sheep’, ‘Textured Surfaces’ and ‘The Art of Mixed Media’. Each session is supported with complementary instructions, materials or kits to enable the group to develop ideas. In addition Heart of the Stitch are holding a ’Painting Backgrounds’ workshops.
For more information about the group please contact Janet Gosling email [email protected]