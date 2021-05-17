Incredible tractor spectacle roars into Northants villages to help raise money for two charities

Don't miss out on the tractor action.

Northampton and District Young Farmers Club are inviting spectators of all ages to get out in the fresh air and enjoy the tractor spectacle on Sunday, May 30.

It's being held to support the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and The Royal Agricultural Benevolent fund (RABI).

The run starts from Manor Farm in Clipston at 10am before travelling through Sibbertoft, Husbands Bosworth, North Kilworth, South Kilworth, Stanford on Avon, Clay Coton, Yelvertoft, Elkington, Guilsborough, Naseby and returning to Clipston at about 12.30pm.

An image of a previous tractor run.

Elizabeth Packwood, administration and development officer at Northants YFC, said: "There will be a mixture of new and vintage tractors at our exciting tractor run.

"We are hoping lots of people come out, give us a wave and a shout and watch the tractors pass by."

Mother of two young boys Milly Fyfe, who lives in Yelvertoft, said: "My kids are already very excited to see the tractors.

"I hope it gets lots of support."

A map of the trail.

Young Farmers opened the first club in Northamptonshire in 1943 and ages range from 10 to 30.

Elizabeth added: "Our members are not all farmers but young people from all walks of life who have an interest in the countryside.

"Membership is steadily increasing and there is a significant increase in the number of junior members joining the organisation."

She said although they are a charity, a large part of what members do is raising money for charities and good causes by holding events and rallies.

Members run the clubs for the members so if youl would like top know more, contact [email protected]

For more information on the charities being supported or to make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Northamptonshire-YFC1 and www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Northamptonshire-YFC2