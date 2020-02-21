Huge urban expansion would include more than 3,000 homes and country park extension in Daventry

The planning proposal suggests building the development in four phases over 20 years

A planning application for a huge new urban extension in Daventry has been submitted.

Planning permission has been submitted for a huge new housing development on the site to the north east of Daventry. Photo: Pegasus Group.

The development would see more than 3,000 homes built, as well as new schools, community facilities and an extension to Daventry Country Park.

Pegasus Group, the planning consultancy responsible for the proposal, has submitted the application to Daventry District Council on behalf of David Wilson Homes and Davidsons Developments.

The submission was made after extensive public consultation and detailed technical studies, including an environmental impact assessment as the site, which is located to the north east of Daventry.

Gary Lees, executive director at Pegasus Group’s East Midlands office, said: “The proposals have evolved as a result of an extensive public consultation exercise undertaken with stakeholders and the local community.

“This included a series of public exhibitions in late 2016, regular pre-application discussions with Daventry District Council and Northamptonshire County Council.”

Outlined in the application for the 247 hectare site is 3,400 homes, some of which would be affordable housing, a new local centre including a convenience store, a pub or restaurant, a day nursery, a retail terrace and community facilities.

Should the plans be given the go-ahead, there will also be an extension to Daventry Country Park, two new primary schools, a site for secondary school, accommodation for the elderly, new walking and cycling routes, wildlife corridors and highway infrastructure including a realigned B4036 through the site.

The outline proposals are for the development to be delivered in four new phases over the next 20 years, with approximately 850 new homes built in each neighbourhood.

John Dillon, managing director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We are very pleased to be part of this major project which will bring much needed, high quality new homes to the area.

“We have worked hard to get the proposals to this stage and look forward to working closely with the local authority and the local community throughout the planning process and beyond.”

James Burnham, managing director for Davidsons Homes South Midlands, added: “For a development of this size, especially one that is focused on sustainability, consulting with stakeholders and the local community plays a crucial role in developing proposals.

“At Davidsons Homes, we take our responsibility as placemakers seriously, and the plans that have been submitted to Daventry District Council reflect our commitment to quality.”

Daventry District Council is expected to make a decision on the application by the end of 2020.