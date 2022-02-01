Huge expansion plans could see retail giant open new store at site of Daventry Homebase
Huge investment plans could see retail giant Aldi open a new store in Daventry.
Aldi wants to open a supermarket where Homebase currenty operates on Abbey Retail Park.
The planning application is due to be discussed at Daventry Town Council's Planning meeting tomorrow (Wednesday).
Aldi has a smaller store in Sheaf Street, Daventry, with 11 stores in Northamptonshire already.
But it has pledged to invest £1.3 billion by 2023 in opening new branches, averaging around one new store per week.
A spokesman for Homebase said Daventry will not lose the garden and DIY store.
They told us: "We have no plans to close or relocate our Daventry store."
The planning meeting takes place tomorrow (February 2) at 6.30pm and is open to the public. Full details on Daventry Town Council website along with agenda.
Daventry Town Council is a consultee on local planning applications and carefully considers each item. DTC cannot determine whether the application goes ahead, it can only comment onward to WNC.