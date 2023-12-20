Housebuilding company branch spreads ‘much-needed Christmas cheer’ with donation to Daventry Foodbank
A Daventry housebuilding company branch provided “much-needed Christmas cheer” by contributing to Daventry Foodbank.
Ahead of Christmas, the community has donated essential food items and festive treats to Daventry Foodbank.
The collection was started by Crest Nicholson, a British housebuilding company, to help support families who are struggling over the holidays.
Daventry Foodbank’s compassion ministry coordinator Angela Gee said: “Our services make a difference to so many families and the donation means we can continue to offer support and spread some much-needed Christmas cheer to those who need it.”
The company set up a donation point at its Union Place at Monksmoor Park sales suite development, in Daventry, enabling site teams, residents, and visitors to donate essential items to help people over Christmas.
Vanessa MacNee, Crest Nicholson Midlands’ sales and marketing director, said: “We’re proud to partner with Daventry Foodbank to help them provide vital support to those in our community who are facing hardship this winter.
“With an uptick in the number of people, including children, requiring packages of food and other essentials, foodbanks in the UK are under immense pressure right now.”
People have donated festive food such as mince pies, tinned vegetables, and “much-needed” staples including soup, tea, coffee, long-life milk, and hygiene products.
Vanessa MacNee said: “At Crest Nicholson, we’re about more than just building homes and are committed to helping the wider community in Daventry and the surrounding areas.
“We hope that these donations can provide peace and comfort for those struggling this Christmas and ensure that everyone in Daventry can enjoy Christmas with friends and family without worry.”
In addition to enabling families to enjoy a Christmas Day meal, the donation ensures the charity is stocked with a range of items throughout the festive season and into January when supplies are reportedly lower.
Angela Gee said: “We are thankful to Crest Nicholson for their support for our foodbank, which will help us provide essential items for those experiencing financial hardship across Daventry and the surrounding areas.”
Residents can donate to Daventry Foodbank on Benbow Close, open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10.30am to 12.30PM.