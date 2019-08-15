House prices increase more than average in Daventry, new figures show

House prices increased more than average for the East Midlands in Daventry in June, new figures show.

The boost contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area achieve 2.3% annual growth.

The average Daventry house price in June was £277,892, Land Registry figures show – a 2.9% increase on May.

Over the month, the picture was better than that across the East Midlands, where prices increased 1.6% , and Daventry outperformed the 0.7% rise for the UK as a whole.

Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Daventry rose by £6,200 – putting the area 24th among the East Midlands’s 40 local authorities for annual growth.

The best annual growth in the region was in Derbyshire Dales, where properties increased on average by 8.8%, to £279,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in South Northamptonshire dropped 5.6% in value, giving an average price of £303,000.

Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Daventry in June – they increased 3.5%, to £193,054 on average.