House builders' plans bring jobs boost for Northamptonshire

Three developments launching to bring more work for local trades people

Housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes have given a major boost to Northamptonshire jobs by confirming plans to launching three new sites with 270 properties in and around the county in 2020.

Barratt are adding 95 homes on The Nurseries development at Thrapston

The developers will add sites at Overstone, Thrapston, and Lavendon to its current list of projects, underpinning more than 1,000 jobs.

John Dillon, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our new developments will provide much needed housing in these areas.

"This is also good news for the local economy with the local construction jobs underpinned by building the new homes.

"We predominately employ local sub-contractors and tradesmen – so local businesses and people will benefit directly from these jobs.

“We are delighted to be providing these high-quality homes in sought-after areas and with a variety of styles suitable for a range of property seekers.”

The Overstone Farm development near Northampton is due to launch later this year with 50 new homes, 40 retirement apartments and a 70-bed care home.

Work is also just under way at 95 properties at The Nurseries in Thrapston and another 95 homes at Lavendon Fields, near Olney.