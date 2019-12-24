'Horrific' hidden footage allegedly shows Northamptonshire poultry farm breaking rules on slaughter, say campaigners

Animal rights activists claim footage taken at a poultry farm in Northamptonshire allegedly shows the Government’s rules on slaughter being broken.

The Animal Justice Project used hidden cameras inside Pastures Farm, near Yardley Hastings, to show how turkeys were killed before being sold at Christmas markets.

A turkey watches the slaughter at Pastures Farm. Photo: Animal Justice Project

The video, which also shows chickens and guinea fowl being killed, appears to show workers breaking rules set by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

Claire Palmer, from the group, said: “This is the horrific face of so-called high-welfare turkey farming - live plucking, a filthy, blood-drenched kill floor, and the scalding of birds alive.

“This company supplies cutesy farmers markets, and portrays itself as having high standards, but the reality is very, very different.

In particular, the activists allege butchers at Pastures Farm do not adhere to Defra’s rule that turkeys must be allowed to 'bleed out' for two minutes before being plucked.

Chicks in a pen at Pastures Farm. Photo: Animal Justice Project

The video appears to show turkeys being plucked almost immediately after having their throats cut and they can be seen flapping about while their feathers are pulled out.

Similarly, Defra’s rules state chickens must be allowed to bleed out for 90 seconds before being placed in a scalding tank, but the farm was allowing only 70 seconds according to the activists.

The activists placed the cameras in the farm without posing as employees, they said.

The group has now refereed their findings to the Animal Health and Plant Agency (APHA).

The farm was approached for comment.

The farm states on its website: "At Pastures Farm we produce top-quality poultry. We rear our free-range birds on the farm enjoying the outdoors on grass in a natural environment and our barn-eared birds have clean dry straw daily with lots of space.

"All our processing and butchery is carried out on the farm in our 5-star hygiene-rated butchery, so no food miles there."